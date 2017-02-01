KCPS to host career fair this weekend

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 1, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Want to work for Kansas City Public Schools? You’ll have your chance to apply this weekend, as the KCPS district hosts a career fair on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts (4747 Flora Ave., KCMO).

Job hunters will have a chance to meet school principals, department leaders, and Human Resources representatives at the KCPS Career Fair. For those in search of a certified staff position, an appointment must be scheduled ahead of time by emailing kcpscareerfair@kcpublicschools.org or by calling (816) 418-7700. Examples of potential certified staff positions include teachers, counselors, and any other role that requires specific certification as an educator.

Classified staff positions – which could include security personnel, nurses, secretaries, and maintenance staff – can be sought during the career fair on a walk-in basis.

KCPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell discussed what potential employees can expect from the district in a press release distributed on Wednesday, February 1.

“We value our employees,” Bedell said. “That means spending time identifying and meeting each employee’s unique training and development needs. Dollars spent on high-quality professional development are an investment that will have a positive impact on the entire school system.”

 

 

