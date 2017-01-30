KCPD seeking help in hit and run, property crime cases

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 31, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A life-threatening hit and run collision in the Historic Northeast has the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reaching out to the public for help identifying the suspect.

At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, January 30, officers were called to the intersection of Independence Ave. and Bales Ave. on a report of a hit and run collision. The victim was in a wheelchair, traveling in the westbound lane of Independence Avenue at the time of the collision. A dark vehicle struck the victim, who was described as a black male, and dragged him and his wheelchair for a small distance before turning south on Indiana. The victim was left in critical condition after the incident.

According to witnesses, the vehicle involved in the collision was a newer model Volkswagen four-door sedan, either dark blue or black in color. Police relayed that the vehicle should have significant damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield area. Additionally, police indicated that a ‘VW’ emblem – originally from the vehicle’s front grill – should now be missing.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the hit and run collision to please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

-In addition to the hit and run incident, KCPD also issued a call for assistance on Tuesday, January 31 on behalf of its Property Crimes division. The police are searching for two individuals, pictured below, who are subjects of interest in theft from automobiles outside of Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017.

The individuals were occupying at Dodge Ram 1500 truck that’s believed to be a late-1990s model with Missouri plates and heavy oxidation on the hood.

Anyone with pertinent information in this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or East Patrol Property Crimes directly at (816) 482-8526.


