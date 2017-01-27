Two men shot outside of James Elementary

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Janaury 30, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Gunshots outside of James Elementary today left two men hospitalized and the Kansas City Public Schools facility in a brief lockdown.

Officers began responding to the intersection of N. Bellaire Ave. and Scarritt Ave. in the Historic Northeast just after noon on Monday, January 30. Police at the scene indicated that the two victims – one white male and one Hispanic male – were found about three blocks away from the crime scene, near the intersection of St. John and Drury.

At this time, officers are unable to say exactly what role the victims played in the violent incident, though Captain Ryan Mills of the East Patrol Division indicated that police are still searching for one unknown suspect. Mills added that the department does not yet have a description of the suspect. He did note that officers were en route to area hospitals to seek further information from the victims.

“We’re still trying to sort it all out,” said Mills. “There was confusion on who the suspects were.”

Officers found roughly a half dozen spent bullet shells in the middle of the intersection, which is directly to the southeast of James Elementary. KCPS Chief Communications Officer Natalie Allen told the Northeast News that the elementary school was put into lockdown immediately following the shooting.

“As soon as they got word of police activity, we went ahead and called a lockdown,” said Allen. “Police have already secured the area, and that lockdown has been lifted.”

Allen added that all KCPS safety and security procedures were followed in the wake of the incident.

“We have procedures in place that make it very easy to quickly notify lots of people when emergency situations occur,” she said. “Honestly, it’s just one of those things where you leap into action.”

A KCPD vehicle parks in the middle of the intersection of N. Bellaire and Scarritt in the Historic Northeast. Several bullet casings were found in the intersection, which is across the street from James Elementary School.

A KCPD vehicle parks in the middle of the intersection of N. Bellaire and Scarritt in the Historic Northeast on Monday, January 30. Several bullet casings were found in the intersection, which is across the street from James Elementary School.

