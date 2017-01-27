Missing area man located

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

January 30, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A former Northeast man who went missing from Gravois Mills, Missouri on January 11th has been located. Mike W. Anderson, formerly of Historic Northeast, was located by the Ozark Missouri Police Department on Tuesday, January 24th.

According to a statement from the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, Ozark Missouri Officers conducted an interview with Anderson, who waived requests by officers to speak with detectives either in person or over the phone. Anderson was not detained and was allowed to continue. He indicated he was walking to the state of Georgia.

Anderson lived for many years on Gladstone Boulevard and was active in a variety of neighborhood activities and Boy Scout Troop 165. His stepson David is a Northeast High School graduate and is now a Morgan County, Missouri Deputy Sheriff.