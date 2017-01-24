KC Express Food Mart holds ribbon cutting

Northeast News

January 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 24 for KC Express Food Mart, a new restaurant located at 2619 Independence Avenue.

KC Express Food Mart, located in the former location of Rambo’s, serves a variety of menu options including gyros, cheeseburgers, fried chicken, hot dogs and sausages, Ethiopian cuisine, and the house speciality: Philly cheese steaks served with owner Mekedem Belete’s secret sauce. Belete says that of the handful of options, the Drunken Philly – served with three meats and fresh vegetables – has been most popular.

“Everyone loves that one,” said Belete. “It has a lot of meat – steak, chicken, and shrimp.”

Belete added that he moved down to the Northeast in part because of Independence Avenue’s multicultural International Marketplace.

“This is an international market, so that’s what inspired me to come to the Avenue,” said Belete. “I think it’s going to be good business in this area.”

The KC Express Food Mart owner added that it didn’t hurt that his restaurant is located right next to the new NEKC Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 2657 Independence Avenue.

“It is very, very secured here. We love the Northeast Chamber of Commerce and the CID,” said Belete. “When we have a problem, they always come to us and help us out.”

KC Express Food Mart is open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. It is also available for catering. For more information, call (816) 492-5376 or visit kcexpressfood.com.