Photos by Paul Thompson and Michael Bushnell
Northeast News
January 25, 2017Thousands crowded into Washington Square Park on Saturday, January 21 to participate in the Women’s March in Kansas City, part of a nationwide protest in support of women’s rights. “People don’t change because they see the light; they change because they feel the heat,” said Melissa Robinson in a call to action.
Women’s March in Washington Square Park
Photos by Paul Thompson and Michael Bushnell
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.