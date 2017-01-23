Shooting at 11th and Hardesty

By | Posted January 23rd, 2017

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An argument outside of a Northeast Kansas City gas station on Monday, January 23 ended with upwards of 20 shots fired.

One man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident, which occurred at a gas station located at the intersection of 11th and Hardesty. Multiple officers were on the scene by around 1:45 p.m. this afternoon, at which time the entire site had been cordoned off by police tape.

According to police at the scene, the argument involved two individuals. As of around 2:00 p.m., the suspect was still at large. No description of the assailant was available at the time, nor did police at the scene provide any information regarding the type of weapon involved in the shooting.

    Rebecca Segovia

    Northeast News January 25, 2017 Colonel Rebecca Anita Segovia (MOARNG, ret.), age 55 years, of Jefferson City, Mo. went home […]

    Baltimore Hotel stunned around turn of the century

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News January 25, 2017 Often called enigmatic and eccentric and known by his friends as a […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News January 25, 2017