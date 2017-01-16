Fatal wreck in Northeast leaves child with serious injuries

Northeast News

January 16, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A fatal single-car accident occurred at the intersection of St. John and Askew just after 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, January 15, leaving a child with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to a report released by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department on the morning of Monday, Jan. 16, the vehicle was traveling west on St. John when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and make contact with a metal utility pole. After being transported to a local hospital, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. The child was in a booster seat in the back seat of the car at the time of the accident.

