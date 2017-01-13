Missing Gravois Mills man has Northeast ties

By | Posted January 13th, 2017 |

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

January 13, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Long time Northeast area resident Mike Anderson was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon, after he failed to show up at a family member’s house in Laurie, Missouri as scheduled on Wednesday morning.

Mike Anderson

Anderson and his wife Holly were residents of the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood in Historic Northeast before work took them away from the area in 2015. Anderson was active with Boy Scout Troop 165 and was an annual favorite during the Scarritt Halloween event every year. He also owned Mid-Best Distillery in Gravois Mills, Missouri with his wife and son, David Lobaugh.

Lobaugh, Anderson’s stepson, is a Northeast High School graduate and now works for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Following his disappearance, Deputy Lobaugh discovered his stepfather’s  truck near Bolivar on Wednesday night when the vehicle’s OnStar feature was pinged. Anderson’s wallet, keys and cell phone were in the truck at the time.  A search was initiated by Morgan and Polk Counties along with the Missouri Highway Patrol. MHP’s arial search yielded a couple of hot spots when searching with infrared imaging, but ground search results were inconclusive.  Inclement weather, however, has suspended the search in Polk County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office and the Missouri Highway Patrol are continuing the search. Family members indicate that the search and investigation is ongoing and they’re holding out hope for the best.

Anyone with any information as to Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s office at 573-378-5481. Anderson is described as a white male, approximately 53 years of age, 5’ 6” tall. Anderson is balding with salt and pepper hair, and may be unshaven at the time.

