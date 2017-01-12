MoDOT issues travel advisory ahead of expected weekend storm

Northeast News

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has issued a travel advisory ahead of expected icy weather over the weekend.

The travel advisory runs from Thursday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 15. The advisory notes that travelers can expect freezing rain and sleet throughout the weekend, and that MoDOT plows are already pre-treating roads with a mix of salt, and aggregate ahead of the expected storm.

“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth in a Wednesday, January 11 press release. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

For real-time updates on road conditions, Missourians are encouraged to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Anyone with a smart phone can also download MoDOT’s Traveler Information mobile app through the iTunes and Android app stores.

In the advisory, MoDOT warns not to brave the roads if at all possible, but instructs those who do need to travel to buckle up, drive slowly, stay at least 100 feet behind plows and treatment trucks, and to allow extra time for travel.

After a Thursday, January 12 City Council meeting, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James said that the city has all the supplies necessary to combat the expected winter storm.

“I know that we’re pre-treating, and I know that MoDOT is pre-treating. We’re anticipating it,” said James. “Count on maybe having limited mobility over the weekend.”