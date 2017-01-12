MoDOT issues travel advisory ahead of expected weekend storm

By | Posted January 12th, 2017 |

Northeast News

January 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has issued a travel advisory ahead of expected icy weather over the weekend.

The travel advisory runs from Thursday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 15. The advisory notes that travelers can expect freezing rain and sleet throughout the weekend, and that MoDOT plows are already pre-treating roads with a mix of salt, and aggregate ahead of the expected storm.

“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth in a Wednesday, January 11 press release. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

For real-time updates on road conditions, Missourians are encouraged to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Anyone with a smart phone can also download MoDOT’s Traveler Information mobile app through the iTunes and Android app stores.

In the advisory, MoDOT warns not to brave the roads if at all possible, but instructs those who do need to travel to buckle up, drive slowly, stay at least 100 feet behind plows and treatment trucks, and to allow extra time for travel.

After a Thursday, January 12 City Council meeting, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James said that the city has all the supplies necessary to combat the expected winter storm.

“I know that we’re pre-treating, and I know that MoDOT is pre-treating. We’re anticipating it,” said James. “Count on maybe having limited mobility over the weekend.”

Comments are closed.

  • Missing Gravois Mills man has Northeast ties

    January 13th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Long time Northeast area resident Mike Anderson was […]

    Lucas, James back competing plans for $800 million G.O. Bond language

    January 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The status of Kansas City, Missouri’s anticipated $800 […]

    Rebuilding a historic icon

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Crews today reset roof trusses at the Historic […]

    Washington gets 28 years for Pendleton Heights murder

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Wednesday, January 11 […]

    Marijuana debate continues in Missouri

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Marijuana has been much-discussed of late in the […]

  • Goalpost installed at Thacher site

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 11, 2017 A football goalpost was installed by Kansas City Public Schools at the […]

    Families enjoy snow day in the Northeast

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 11, 2017 On Thursday, January 5, frigid temperatures and one of the winter season’s […]

    Tech drop-ins at NE library offers help for beginners

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The North-East library has a new program aimed […]

    ‘Kansas City Midtown Coloring Book’ sales to benefit local non-profit

    January 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A new coloring book featuring Midtown Kansas City architecture will benefit […]

    KCU parking expansion plan leads to historic preservation concerns, potential compromise

    January 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Ongoing discussions between Kansas City University and the […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News January 11, 2017

    Airport once was one of best in country

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News January 11, 2017 This Hallmark Cards postcard titled “Airplane View of Kansas City, Mo.” is […]

    Shooting victim at N. Chelsea and Scarritt in serious condition

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 4, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An afternoon shooting in the Historic Northeast on […]