Rebuilding a historic icon

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

January 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Crews today reset roof trusses at the Historic William Chick-Scarritt house behind the Kansas City Museum.

Fire destroyed the home last fall, and owners Susan Sommers and Larry Roeder vowed to rebuild the historic home after a groundswell of community support following the fire.

“The commitment this neighborhood and the area’s historic preservation community have showed us has been just phenomenal,” said Sommers as crews secured one of four sets of trusses being set on Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to Sommers, the restoration project is actually ahead of schedule and should be completed in another 15 months.

“We’ve really been through the seven stages of grief,” added Sommers, who was thrilled with the progress. The cause of the blaze that destroyed almost two floors of the home is still unfounded.