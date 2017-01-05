‘Kansas City Midtown Coloring Book’ sales to benefit local non-profit

By Paul Thompson

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A new coloring book featuring Midtown Kansas City architecture will benefit the local non-profit group Northeast Arts KC.

The book, produced by local architect Paul Helmer, features a series of sketches depicting structures located throughout the Midtown area of Kansas City. Helmer is a friend of Northeast Arts KC treasurer Rebecca Koop, who had recently purchased several copies of the coloring book to distribute as gifts.

“He is an architect, designer, colorist; he’s a very creative guy,” said Koop of Helmer. “This is a compilation of sketches that he’s done in Midtown. He loves architecture and history.”

The pair got to talking, and Helmer offered to sell Northeast Arts KC some copies at a discounted rate in order to help the organization raise funds for its slate of free events, which include the Chalk Walk in the Historic Northeast, the Culture Without Borders art show, and the SummerDusk concert series held at The Colonnade at Concourse Park.

Koop felt the need to begin conducting fundraising efforts after the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund (NTDF), a key sponsor of Northeast Arts KC, trimmed funding for the organization’s programming in 2016.

“What really struck home is that NTDF is our major funder for both the Chalk Walk and the concert series,” said Koop. “We needed to start thinking of some fundraisers. This is one.”

The cost of the coloring book is $15, though copies can also be shipped for an additional $4 charge. The coloring book is available at the Northeast News office, and anyone interested in purchasing a copy can also email Rebecca Koop at northeastartskc@aol.com for more information. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the free programming provided by Northeast Arts KC.

Koop further revealed that she’s spoken with Helmer about considering the Northeast area if he ever compiles a second coloring book featuring the architectural styles of Kansas City.

“I think they’re really wonderful drawings. I’ve talked with Paul, and I said that you really need to consider doing some drawings of Northeast homes and businesses,” said Koop. “If he does a second round, I would hope it would be of Northeast residences and businesses.”

