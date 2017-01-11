Families enjoy snow day in the Northeast

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

January 11, 2017

On Thursday, January 5, frigid temperatures and one of the winter season’s most substantial snow storms led to the cancellation of school for many area districts. A handful of metro families took advantage of the day by taking part in an age-old pastime: enjoying a snow day with some sledding on the Cliff Drive hill to the immediate west of the Kansas City Museum (3218 Gladstone Blvd.). A group of frozen folks traveled from far and wide to brave the conditions on Thursday afternoon and enjoy the festivities. One family came from South Kansas City, while another group of students trekked from near Nashua, MO in the Northland.