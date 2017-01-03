Pendleton ArtsBlock developments

century-apartments

January 4, 2017

Brinshore Development released several renderings last week of future residential developments planned in the Historic Northeast. Bottom left: the 38-unit Pendleton ArtsBlock mixed-used development (Independence and Park) is expected to contain 14 units specifically for residents of the soon-to-be razed Chouteau Courts housing project. Those plans will be seen by the City Plan Commission Jan. 17. Century Townhomes (top left, 9th and Flora) and Century Apartments (top middle, 9th and Woodland) are expected to contain 79 units between them, 28 of which will be reserved for current residents of Chouteau Courts. Photos courtesy of Brinshore Development.

 

artsblock_independenceave

century-townhomes

