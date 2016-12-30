Northeast Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint

Northeast News

January 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, the Metro PCS store at 2605 Independence Ave. was the victim of an armed robbery.

According to a Patrol Bureau Report released after the incident, the suspect initially walked up to the counter to talk to an employee. During that discussion, the suspect pulled out a phone and handed it to the employee. As the employee grabbed the phone, the suspect moved around to the other side of the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The employee complied with the suspect, who subsequently took the money and exited the store. The KCPD report further stated that the Metro PCS store did not have working security cameras at the time of the incident.

Know anything about the suspect in this robbery? Call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.