No new details in overnight shooting death near Thompson and Booth

Posted 7 hours ago

Northeast News

December 28, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police are still seeking answers after an overnight shooting near the intersection of Thompson Ave. and Booth Ave. in Northeast Kansas City.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on the night of Tuesday, December 27, police responded to the scene of a shooting to find a young man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. That man died shortly thereafter, and as of Wednesday afternoon, he had not yet been identified.

A second victim found a short distance away is still alive, though KCPD Captain Stacey Graves indicated on Dec. 28 that he remained in critical condition. Details of the shooting remain scarce, and the incident is still under investigation. Graves added that detectives are “investigating and attempting to contact any possible witnesses.”

If you know anything about the Dec. 27 shooting near Thompson and Booth, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477,

