Parks and Rec sets focus on Budd Park

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

December 28, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Nine KCMO Parks and Recreation vehicles and nearly a dozen staff members descended upon Budd Park on the morning of Wednesday, December 28 as part of a multi-day effort to trim trees and remove hazardous limbs from the Northeast park.

Parks and Recreation Forester Mike Overcash said that he noticed some public safety concerns at Budd Park during a regular inspection conducted earlier in the week.

“I noticed these things that we could take care of while there was good weather and the ground was dry,” said Overcash. “The main goal is to prune the trees the trees of all the dead wood that poses a hazard to the public, and remove any entire tree that needs to come out to protect public safety. I expect to haul four or five large loads out of here today.”

Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Forestry Patrick Anyanike was directing trimming efforts at Budd Park on Wednesday morning. He indicated that crews will likely be working at Budd Park for the rest of the week. One of the crew’s top tasks is removing a large limb that had come to rest on top of the old shelter house in the middle of the park. Once the limb is carefully pried away by Parks and Rec tree trimmers, Anyankie said that the department will likely remove the damaged tree altogether.

“The plan here today is to clear this stuff off the roof,” said Anyanike. “My second plan after today is to remove the tree.”

Anyanike estimated that the tree could be completely removed as soon as Thursday. While he acknowledged that he doesn’t typically like to remove trees if it’s avoidable, he cited structural integrity concerns – and the accompanying threat to public safety – as the main motivation for taking the step.

According to Anyanike, City Manager Troy Schulte has also instructed tree trimming crews to begin targeting trees in the Northeast that are impeding streetlights. He added that sub-contractors should be out in the neighborhoods working on those efforts soon. Both Anyanike and Overcash urged area residents to report any other known problem trees to 311 for the fastest possible abatement.