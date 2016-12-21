Christmas Spirit at Snyder’s

Northeast News

December 22, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The staff at Snyder’s Supermarket is certainly filled with the Christmas spirit this season.

To celebrate the spirit of giving, General Manager Janelle James purchased 100 gifts for random families who shop at the store.

“We purchased some gifts that would be appropriate to kids of varying ages,” said James. “We kind of scope things out and if the parents look like they don’t have maybe the means to make Christmas happen, we give them a wrapped gift from our gift bags that would kind of help them out a little.”

James added that the idea is all part of the new customer-focused attitude at the store. The program will last through Christmas.