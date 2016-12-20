114 N. Topping gets demolished

December 20th, 2016

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

December 20, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – One of Northeast Kansas City’s most problematic vacant properties is no more.

On the morning of Tuesday, December 20, crews from Houston Excavating and Demolition brought heavy equipment to 114 N. Topping to tear down the long-blighted structure.

“It’ll be done today, as long as we can get our basement and sewer inspection,” said Russell Branson of Houston Excavating and Demolition. “They’ll seed and straw the lot, and it’ll be a Land Bank property.”

The home was one of eight Northeast properties targeted by former KCPD East Patrol Commander Joe McHale for expedited demolition, as the structure had become a magnet for transients and criminal activity. A squatter was arrested on the premises in early June as police and city staff visited the structure, which led to authorities finding roughly 20 stolen bicycles inside the home. Later in the summer, the second floor of the home was badly damaged by a July 29 structure fire. The city put in a demolition order on October 1, though staff indicated at the time that they were still waiting for an asbestos report before proceeding.

Now, the structure has finally been demolished. On the morning of December 20, Neighborhoods and Housing Services Communication/Community Liaison John Baccala acknowledged the patience of Northeast residents and the importance of demolishing dangerous buildings like the one that once stood at 114 N. Topping.

“We know how long Northeast neighbors have wanted that property down, and we were glad to finally have that happen. It has probably been as high on our list as it has for residents here in the Northeast,” said Baccala. “I wish we could take down all those properties, however due to funding issues and other things, it’s just not possible. We’ve got a $10 million demolition program, and we have already eliminated about 1/4 of those houses in the past six months.”



