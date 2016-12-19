Kansas City Museum business proceeds despite holiday closure

By Paul Thompson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum will be closed until January 4 in observance of the holiday season, but that hasn’t put a stop to Museum business.

The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners will meet in a public meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to discuss several items related to the Kansas City Museum, including the potential approval of a $100,000 agreement with JE Dunn Construction Company for Phase 1 of pre-construction services related to the renovation of Corinthian Hall.

Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera relayed her excitement about the progress during a conversation on Monday, December 19.

“We’re super excited about this agreement with JE Dunn Construction,” said Tutera. “It spotlights the city’s commitment to the Museum as well as the Northeast community that we’re starting this phase of the Museum’s restoration and redevelopment. This is an extremely exciting time in the Museum’s history.”

The agreement with JE Dunn is just one of several items that will go before the Parks Board on Dec. 20. The board will also be considering approval of an amended agreement with International Architects Atelier to extend the contract time for Phase 1 of the Kansas City Museum’s Planning Process until March 31, 2017. In addition, the Parks Board will consider approval of two events that have been planned at the Museum: an agreement with KC Crew to host a “Mystery Manor” fundraising event on February 11, and an agreement with the Historic Kansas City Foundation to host the Old House Expo fundraising event on February 4.

The Kansas City Museum will likely stay in the public eye on Thursday, December 22 at 9:30 a.m., when the City Council’s Finance and Governance and Transportation and Infrastructure joint committee reconvenes for the third time to discuss the potential issuance of $800 million in General Obligation Bonds. Renovations to the Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall have been included in the city’s preliminary lists for potential high-priority bond projects.

 

