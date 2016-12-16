KCFD extraction team pulls three firefighters from collapsed house fire

Northeast News

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Scores of Kansas City, Missouri firefighters responded to a Mayday call at an abandoned East Bottoms house fire this morning after three of their own were trapped by a roof that collapsed on top of them.

The house fire occurred at the intersection of Rochester and N. Agnes. KCFD swiftly deployed an extraction team, and were able to pull the firefighters away from danger. All three firefighters sustained at least minor injuries, and two were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries to their leg and back, respectively. Both injured firefighters were awake and conversant as they were transported. The third was well enough to remain on the scene. The Northeast News will have more details as they are available.