18th and Vine redevelopment begins this week

By | Posted December 14th, 2016 |

dsc_1029

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News
December 14, 2016

3rd District Councilmen Quinton Lucas (left) and Jermaine Reed (middle) were joined by City Manager Troy Schulte in the 18th and Vine District on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12 to deliver an update on the redevelopment of the historic district. This summer the City Council passed a $7 million plan to jump-start the redevelopment, which kicked off on Dec. 12 with the razing of a non-historic building at 1501 E. 18th St. During the press conference preceding the demolition, Reed teased ‘big announcements’ for the district in the near future.

dsc_1016 dsc_0001

Comments are closed.

  • Christmas Spirit at Snyder’s

    9 hours ago
    by

    Northeast News December 22, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The staff at Snyder’s Supermarket is certainly filled with the Christmas […]

    Eight months in, first Syrian refugee reflects on life in U.S.

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 21, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When 45-year-old Syrian refugee and father of five […]

    KC Museum officially hires JE Dunn for renovation pre-construction

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 21, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – JE Dunn Construction Company will officially handle pre-construction […]

    114 N. Topping gets demolished

    December 20th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 20, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – One of Northeast Kansas City’s most problematic vacant […]

    Kansas City Museum business proceeds despite holiday closure

    December 19th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 19, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum will be closed until […]

  •  
    [Advertisement.]

  • KCFD extraction team pulls three firefighters from collapsed house fire

    December 16th, 2016
    by

    Northeast News December 16, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Scores of Kansas City, Missouri firefighters responded to a Mayday call […]

    Council conversation on $800 million G.O. Bond continues

    December 15th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 15, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A debate continued at City Hall on Thursday, […]

    KCDC students unveil Scarritt Renaissance Vision Study

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Thanks to the work of Kansas City Design […]

    Hardesty Renaissance EDC seeks feedback on cleanup options

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Hardesty Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (HREDC) will […]

    KCMO city officials acknowledge that $800 million G.O. Bond is no small ask

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – What’s the best way to get 57% of […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News December 21, 2016

    James C. Fortner

    Northeast News December 21, 2016 James C. Fortner, 88, formerly of Indian Mound neighborhood, passed away Saturday at his home […]

    Postcard history dates to 1893

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News December 21, 2016 As a public communications medium, the postcard was ushered into service following […]