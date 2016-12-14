18th and Vine redevelopment begins this week

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

December 14, 2016

3rd District Councilmen Quinton Lucas (left) and Jermaine Reed (middle) were joined by City Manager Troy Schulte in the 18th and Vine District on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12 to deliver an update on the redevelopment of the historic district. This summer the City Council passed a $7 million plan to jump-start the redevelopment, which kicked off on Dec. 12 with the razing of a non-historic building at 1501 E. 18th St. During the press conference preceding the demolition, Reed teased ‘big announcements’ for the district in the near future.